Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we hear how Donegal has ranked 6th in the Country in terms of complaints about lawyers. Later ATU President Dr Orla Flynn reacts to the big news that a Vet School has been sanctioned for the Letterkenny campus:

On the issues of emigration, listeners have their say and Carmel joins Greg to talk of her experience in Australia. We hear of a Mario Kart tournament in Inishowen and there is further reaction to news that Donegal is to get a Vet School:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on a new services that allows you to plan your funeral, we speak to Martin Philips who dove to the Titanic – he gives his insight in to they missing Titanic sub and what its crew are likely going through. Later Ciaran O’Donnell previews the Business Matters pod and has all the latest business news:

