The Tanaiste says the British Government and the DUP are continuing to work through issues which are preventing a return to the Stormont Assembly.

The institutions collapsed in January 2017 when the two biggest parties – the DUP and Sinn Féin – clashed over a green energy scandal.

Since then, several attempts to broker a deal have failed.

Tanaiste Michael Martin says he’s not prepared to outline the nature of the issues under discussion: