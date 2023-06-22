Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
3rd place finish for Sommer Lecky as Ireland get promotion in Poland

It’s been another good day for Ireland at the European Team Championships in Poland.

After the third and final day of action, Ireland finished top of the Division Three standings and in doing so also secured promotion to Division Two for the games in Madrid IN 2025.

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky played her part in collecting valuable points. The Castlederg native jumped 1.74m to take 3rd position in the Women’s High Jump.

Ireland finished 21.5 points ahead of Austria with Israel third.

Some of the stand out performances today seen Ireland win the 4×400 mixed relay while Sophie O’Sullivan alSo won the 1500m’s.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory was second in the 400m hurdlers on Wednesday.

Two Castles boxing Jude Gallagher takes to the ring on Friday and takes on Buglarian Javier Ibanez Diaz inhis opening 57kg bout.

