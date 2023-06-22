Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Father bereaved in Creeslough tragedy says no plan should proceed without clarity on explosion site

 

One of the bereaved Creeslough families has questioned the council’s plans, saying they don’t believe that anything should be done until there is clarity on what is to happen to the site of the explosion in October of last year.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Hugh Harper, who lost his daughter Leona in the tragedy, said the site is currently an unfitting memorial, and he doesn’t believe any plan should proceed without a lot more discussion on clarity on what is to happen the site of the explosion, and what the owners’ thoughts are.

He said he hasn’t thought that far ahead, but he believes that’s what needs to be the focus at the moment……..

 

