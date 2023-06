The Government is being urged to allow women undergoing cancer treatment defer their maternity leave.

A campaign called “Leave our Leave” is being launched by the Irish Cancer Society today.

It says legislation in its current form affects up to 60 women every year, and it has been described as “unfair”.

At present, men can defer paternity leave, but women can’t defer maternity leave.

CEO Averil Power says changes to legislation would be very easily achieved……….