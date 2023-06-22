Letterkenny University Hospital not given a fair allocation of resources – Deputy MacLochlainn

Despite being the 6th largest hospital in Ireland, Letterkenny University Hospital is not given a fair allocation of resources.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He addressed the Taoiseach yesterday, to question if Government will support the plan launched by the hospitals management.

In his response Leo Varadkar said while he has not yet seen the plan, Government will consider all plans made by hospitals to improve services.

He added that hospitals often struggle to fill vacancies when additional jobs are created: