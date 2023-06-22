Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny University Hospital not given a fair allocation of resources – Deputy MacLochlainn

Despite being the 6th largest hospital in Ireland, Letterkenny University Hospital is not given a fair allocation of resources.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He addressed the Taoiseach yesterday, to question if Government will support the plan launched by the hospitals management.

In his response Leo Varadkar said while he has not yet seen the plan, Government will consider all plans made by hospitals to improve services.

He added that hospitals often struggle to fill vacancies when additional jobs are created:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Blight
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issues potato blight warning

22 June 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Top Stories

Day two of public consultation relating for Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

22 June 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital not given a fair allocation of resources – Deputy MacLochlainn

22 June 2023
strasbourg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle calls for proper consultation prior to the arrival of refugees

22 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Blight
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issues potato blight warning

22 June 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Top Stories

Day two of public consultation relating for Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

22 June 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital not given a fair allocation of resources – Deputy MacLochlainn

22 June 2023
strasbourg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle calls for proper consultation prior to the arrival of refugees

22 June 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday June 21st

21 June 2023
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attending the scene of a fire in Letterkenny

21 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube