LOI Chat with Declan Boyle

After the mid-season break, the SSE Airtricity League returns this weekend with Finn Harps and Derry City both playing at home on Friday evening.

Harps host Wexford in the First Division looking for a sixth win of the campaign and follow on from where they left off two weeks ago when they beat Longford away.

Derry will look to reignite their season against Cork City, The Candystrips went into the break without a win in four games.