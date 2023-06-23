Donegal and Tyrone name teams ahead of Saturday’s clash

Donegal and Tyrone have named their squads for Saturday’s clash in the All Ireland preliminary quarter final in Ballybofey with both counties making one change to their starting line ups.

Having missed the Monaghan win through injury, Jason McGee is named in the Donegal first fifteen taking the place of Odhran Doherty in the only change made by manager Aidan O’Rourke.

Patrick McBrearty is once again among the Donegal substitutes as is Paul Brennan.

Tyrone’s change comes in the full forward line with Darren McCurry who missed the drawn game with Westmeath back in the fold for Aidan Clarke.

Donegal:

Shaun Patton;

Mark Curran, Brendan McCole,

Caolán McColgan;

Caolán Ward, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Stephen McMenamin;

Caolán McGonagle, Hugh McFadden;

Dáire Ó Baoill, Jamie Brennan, Ciarán Thompson; Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen, Conor O’Donnell.

Tyrone:

Niall Morgan;

Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey;

Conor Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte;

Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick;

Conor Meyler, Joe Oguz, Ruairi Canavan; Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Darragh Canavan.





