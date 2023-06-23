Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fall in number of properties with HAP tenants in Donegal

There’s been a fall in the number of properties with HAP tenants in most areas of Donegal.

According to latest figures from the CSO, there were 1,699 tenants in receipt of HAP at the end of last year.

In Donegal, six out of the seven local electoral areas saw a drop in the number of HAP tenants between 2021 and 2022.

There were 182 tenants in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment in North Inishowen, down 1.6%, 229 in South Inishowen which is a drop of 3.4%.

There was a 0.7% decrease in Lifford-Stranorlar to 275 and down 2.9% in Letterkenny which had the highest number of HAP tenants last year at 612.

The largest drop in figures was in Donegal, down 9.5% to 201 and down 9.3% to 97 in Glenties.

On the other hand, just one area in Donegal, Milford had an increase in HAP properties from 2021 to 2022. It registered a 5.1% increase to 103.

Nationally, just over 58,000 tenants were in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment, down 4.3%.

You can view the full report here

