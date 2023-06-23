Finn Harps sign two towering defenders on 18 month contracts

Finn Harps have announced the signings of two towering defenders, Scott Wara and Matty Makinson.

The pair have signed after training with the club in recent weeks and will be available for selection from July 1st.

6’ 3” Wara is a product of the Stoke City academy and most recently played with non-league side Leek Town. He has also been capped by Fiji at international level.

6’ 5”Makinson began his career at Blackburn Rovers and was most recently with Widnes.

Dave Rogers told club media: “I am absolutely delighted to finally sign Scott and Matty who are both long term targets of mine and fit the profile of player we identified back in January though we couldn’t get the deals done at that time.

“Both lads have had a fantastic education and upbringing in their respective careers with Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers then gaining valuable first team experience at non league level in the UK and at the age of 24 they will add a real physical presence and leadership in our defence.

“Standing at 6ft 3 we know that Scott will bring a real aerial threat in both boxes and at the same time an ability to defend one v. one duels aggressively and consistently. With Matty also towering at 6ft 5 and another defender who has outstanding technical abilities and displays excellent game intelligence and again a player who will add steel and aggression to our defence. “

He continued: “I am also excited that both Scott and Matty have committed to myself and Finn Harps long term by signing 18 Month contracts and believing in what we are building here at Finn Park. These signings are a massive boost to everyone at our club and I know our dedicated harps faithful will welcome Scott and Matty to Finn Park and look forward to seeing them in blue and white.”