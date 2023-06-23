Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Massive opportunity in New York from Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley (20-2) may be the underdog for Saturday’s fight at Madison Square Garden against the highly fancied Edgar Berlanga (20-2) but the Quigley camp is confident of causing an upset and taking the win.

After the disappointment of losing his world title shot to Demetrius Andrade, a victory in the NABO Super Middleweight title contest will catapult Jason back into contention on the world stage.

Speaking at the press event this week, Andy Lee, who will be Donegal man’s corner this time around, says this is a massive opportunity for Jason to show the world how good he is:

Jason says he is backing himself to win in New York:

