Podcast – Friday' Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is John McAteer, Mary T Sweeney and Damien Dowds. Topics include RTE’s secret payments to Ryan Tubridy, the delay to the latest defective concrete blocks remediation scheme and the stories the media choose to focus on:

In hour two, Stephen Moffett of Bernardos discusses a study which shows children in state care are being targeted for sexual exploitation. Later Marie Hainsworth discusses what needs to be done to tackle violence against women:

Daithi Ramsey and Michael Leddy join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes Fionnuala plugging an exciting new competition!:

