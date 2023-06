Donegal County Council has been criticised for the lack of progress on a recycling centre on Tory Island which was started five years ago.

The facility remains unfinished and has resulted in a private waste collector from withdrawing their service from the island until the works are complete.

Councillor Michéal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig claims concerns are falling on deaf ears.

He says the Council has not been successful in implanting recycling and waste management services: