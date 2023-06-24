Detectives appeal for information following assault with hammer in Derry

Two men are reported to have been assaulted with a hammer in the Duke Street area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information.

Police responded to the call at around ten past one this morning.

One man sustained head injuries and the second, head and facial injuries as well as an ankle injury.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives say enquiries are continuing and appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have any information which might assist to get in touch.