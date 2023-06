Road resurfacing works are due to take place on the Ardaghey to Ardara Road.

Donegal County Council will be carrying out the works on the LP1115 at Meenabradden from Wednesday coming until Friday.

They are scheduled to take place from 8 o’clock in the morning until 6 o’clock in the evening.

The road will be blocked at times to facilitate the works.

Traffic will be diverted onto the R262 Frosses Glenties Road.