Safer Summer Together campaign launched in Derry and Strabane

PSNI in Derry City and Strabane have launched their Safer Summer Together campaign this week.

It aims to encourage the public to be mindful of safety issues while having an enjoyable summer.

While launching the campaign Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said PSNI want everyone to have a great time, and that involves ensuring they aren’t the victim of crime.

The summer guidance includes a range of topics including staying safe on nights out, home security, scams and safety on roads.

There will be a focus on anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector McManus noted anti-social behaviour typically takes the form of one of three main categories.

These are personal anti-social behaviour, nuisance anti-social behaviour and environmental anti-social behaviour.

The public are urged to be mindful and respectful of those around them and for anyone who becomes the victim of anti-social behaviour to not hesitate in reporting it.

24 June 2023
