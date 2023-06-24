Tyrone beat Donegal: The McHugh View

Donegal crashed out of the All Ireland Series losing to Tyrone on Saturday night at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

It finished 1-18 to 13 points.

Tyrone now go into the draw for the All Ireland Quarter Finals but summer football for Donegal has now come to an end.

Its been a difficult year for the county on and off the pitch, Martin McHugh was on commentary for Highland Radio Sport with Oisin Kelly this evening, Martin said Tyrone deserved their victory but Donegal officials must now act quickly to get the county on the right direction moving forward…