Derry will play Monaghan in the All Ireland Minor Football Championship final after they beat Dublin 3-11 to 1-08.

Goals from James Sargent, Luke Grant and Cahir Spiers helped sealed the victory for the Ulster champions

The Oakleaf county had to play the whole second half with 14 players after having their goalkeeper Jack McCloy was sent off for an incident at half time.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…