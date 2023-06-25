Donegal athletes win medals at Tailteann Games

First and second place finishes were required for Donegal athletes who were competing at the Tailteann Games in Carlow this weekend for a chance to be selected for the Irish team that will face Scotland.

Three athletes from Lifford Strabane AC got places on the plane, Ashleigh McArdle won gold in the Girls Shot Put, Caoimhe Gallen secured victory in the Hammer Throw and Elsa Moore has taken a silver medal in the Girls 3000m

From Finn Valley AC Riona Doherty won the long jump, Amy Timoney from Na Rossa Community School was second in the hurdles.

Fintan Dewhirst from Tir Chonaill AC won the 400 meter hurdles and finally Alannah Anderson from Abbey Vocational School finished second in the discus.

Pasty McGonigle has the wrap..