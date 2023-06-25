Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Harry Findlay on his hopes and plans for Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Earlier this year, Lifford Greyhound Stadium reopened. Part of the consortium and the driving force behind the project is Harry Findlay, who is particularly well known in horse racing and greyhound circles.

The joint owner of Denman who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2008, Findlay is hugely passionate about sport and is one of the most colourful characters in the business.

Chris Ashmore caught up with him when he was in Lifford recently and spoke to him about the plans for the track, its low retention tote model, investors and future television coverage…

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Derry hammer attack released on bail

25 June 2023
tony kildea
News, Top Stories

Growing concerns for Strabane man missing in Belfast

25 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in South Donegal

25 June 2023
catherine_martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

External review of governance and culture at RTÉ to be undertaken

25 June 2023
