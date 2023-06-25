Harry Findlay on his hopes and plans for Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Earlier this year, Lifford Greyhound Stadium reopened. Part of the consortium and the driving force behind the project is Harry Findlay, who is particularly well known in horse racing and greyhound circles.

The joint owner of Denman who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2008, Findlay is hugely passionate about sport and is one of the most colourful characters in the business.

Chris Ashmore caught up with him when he was in Lifford recently and spoke to him about the plans for the track, its low retention tote model, investors and future television coverage…