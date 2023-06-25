Lough Swilly RNLI receive lunchtime call out

The Lough Swilly RNLI responded to a call out yesterday afternoon when a vessel carrying four people experienced mechanical problems.

They were tasked by the Malin Head Coast guard short after 12:30pm.

Upon arrival, the Lifeboat volunteers established a tow and took the boat to safety.

They then returned to Buncrana to refuel and make ready for service.

The group say the crew did the right thing by quickly making contact seeking assistance.

They are urging the public to follow this example and to remember if you are in difficulty on the water or see someone in distress dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.