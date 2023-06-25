Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Quigley goes the distance but suffers New York loss

Jason Quigley went the distance in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night but was on the wrong end of the result as Edgar Berlanga retained his WBO NABO Super Middleweight title on an unanimous points decision.

The defeat was the third of his 23 fight career but it was the first time 32 year old Quigley fought a twelve rounder.

Berlanga has move to 21 undefeated, although he struggled to cut down the plan of Donegal man with his corner frustrated.

Jason was on the canvas four times, at the end of the third, a trip in the fifth and then twice in the 12th as he tried to avoid the big ko that Berlanga was looking for to end the fight.

All three judges scored the fight in favour of Berlanga, 116 to 108 (x2) 118 to 106.

 

