Andrew McGinley calls for inquest into his children’s deaths to be widened

The father of three children who were killed by their mother in 2020 has called for the inquest into their deaths to be widened.

Andrew McGinley has long wanted an inquiry into the care of his ex-wife Deirdre Morley.

9-year-old Conor McGinley, his seven-year-old brother Darragh and three-year-old sister Carla died in January 2020, after their mother smothered them.

Deirdre Morley was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity, after she was receiving psychiatric care.

Damien Higgins SC, for Mr McGinley, told Dublin Coroner’s Court that the inquests for the children’s deaths should be widened to include the prior two years of Ms Morley’s medical care.

Simon Mills SC said there had been follow up care at St Patrick’s Hospital from July to August 2019 provided to Ms Morley until she was discharged.

He added that there was no further contact between Ms Morley and the Doctor in question until the tragedy.

Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher adjourned proceedings and said she would invite written submissions from all parties.