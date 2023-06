Cllr Martin Harley has been elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council. It’s the first time the Lifford Stranorlar representative has held the chair in his 14 years as a member of the council.

Under the terms of the agreement, which Cllr Harley helped negotiate, he takes the chair on behalf of Fine Gael, while Sinn Fein Cllr Gerry McMonagle is Leas Cathaoirleach.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Cllr Harley said his election is an honour he does not take lightly: