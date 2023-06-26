Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“County is doing something right” -Derry minor boss feels right structures are in place

 

Derry are through to the All Ireland Minor Football Championship final after they beat Dublin 3-11 to 1-08.

They will now take on Monaghan – who beat Kerry in their semi-final.

Speaking after the game to Michael McMullan, Derry minor manager Dermot McErlain felt that this victory shows again that the structures in place in the county are reaping dividends, and he paid tribute to his players for the way they responded in the second half despite being a man down after goalkeeper Jack McCloy was sent off at half-time.

 

