A syndicate in Donegal today claimed their prize of €250,000.

They won in the 27th of May Lotto Plus 2 draw, with the lucky ticket being purchased at Doherty’s Centra in Moville.

The Craigtown syndicate was made up of 18 teachers and school staff.

Talking in the Winners Room, Syndicate Manager Margaret Farren explained how she almost didn’t get the ticket on time, as she was holidaying in North Antrim.

By the time she made the purchase, there was only 15 minutes left to spare.