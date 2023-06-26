Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Double’s wins for Joshua Magee at European Games

Raphoe Badminton player Joshua Magee had two wins on Monday at the European Games in Poland.

Team Ireland made the perfect start to the day with Magee and Moya Ryan in the mixed doubles.

They enjoyed a 21-14 21-13 win over their Italian opponents and will be back out on Tuesday for another group match against Slovakia.

Then in the evening session, Magee and Paul Reynolds took a fantastic win in the men’s doubles beating Greco and Salutt of Italy 21-17 21-12.

They will face Great Britain’s Lane and Vendy on Tuesday in their next group game.

Magee’s cousin and follow Raphoe player Rachel Darragh will also be in singles action again on Tuesday as she chases a first group win against Sudimac of Serbia.

Darragh lost on Monday in straight sets to a Czech opponent 23-21 21-18.

