Letterkenny slips in IBAL litter survey

While Letterkenny has been found to be clean when compared to European norms, it has dropped down to 21st in IBAL’s ranking of 40 towns and cities in Ireland, down from 6th place last year.

According to An Taisce which carried out the IBAL summer litter survey, a number of sites in Letterkenny missed the top litter grade such as the N56 Dunfanaghy Approach Road and Letterkenny Shopping Centre Car Park.

While commending the Bryson Recycling facility and Letterkenny Town Park, Letterkenny Bus Station was found to be the most heavily littered site.

Maynooth in Kildare came out as the cleanest town in Ireland with Dundalk being the filthiest.

Waterford and Galway are the cleanest cities with Dublin City Centre and north inner city being the dirtiest.

Conor Horgan spokesperson with IBAL says the rankings are consistent: