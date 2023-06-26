Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny slips in IBAL litter survey

While Letterkenny has been found to be clean when compared to European norms, it has dropped down to 21st in IBAL’s ranking of 40 towns and cities in Ireland, down from 6th place last year.

According to An Taisce which carried out the IBAL summer litter survey, a number of sites in Letterkenny missed the top litter grade such as the N56 Dunfanaghy Approach Road and Letterkenny Shopping Centre Car Park.

While commending the Bryson Recycling facility and Letterkenny Town Park, Letterkenny Bus Station was found to be the most heavily littered site.

Maynooth in Kildare came out as the cleanest town in Ireland with Dundalk being the filthiest.

Waterford and Galway are the cleanest cities with Dublin City Centre and north inner city being the dirtiest.

Conor Horgan spokesperson with IBAL says the rankings are consistent:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water workers
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Ballybofey

26 June 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

After many missed deadlines, DCB regulations expected to be signed this week

26 June 2023
Defective Blocks Form
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland to file formal complaint to European Commission

26 June 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny slips in IBAL litter survey

26 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

irish water workers
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Ballybofey

26 June 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

After many missed deadlines, DCB regulations expected to be signed this week

26 June 2023
Defective Blocks Form
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland to file formal complaint to European Commission

26 June 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny slips in IBAL litter survey

26 June 2023
Fire Strike
News, Top Stories

Labour Court talks to take place today in attempt to resolve retained firefighter dispute

26 June 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Time for a full disclosure’ from RTE – Minister O’Donovan

26 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube