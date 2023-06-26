Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Mother dies after trying to rescue her child in Cork

A woman’s died in hospital after trying to rescue her child on the County Cork coast.

It happened at Ballycroneen Beach in Cloyne shortly before 1pm yesterday when the young boy got into difficulties in the water.

The woman was air lifted by the Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital where she was in critical condition on arrival.

However, gardai have confirmed the woman in her 30s died yesterday evening.

Her young son suffered non-life threatening injuries and was rescued from the rocks by the Coast Guard Helicopter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water workers
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Ballybofey

26 June 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

After many missed deadlines, DCB regulations expected to be signed this week

26 June 2023
Defective Blocks Form
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland to file formal complaint to European Commission

26 June 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny slips in IBAL litter survey

26 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

irish water workers
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Ballybofey

26 June 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

After many missed deadlines, DCB regulations expected to be signed this week

26 June 2023
Defective Blocks Form
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland to file formal complaint to European Commission

26 June 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny slips in IBAL litter survey

26 June 2023
Fire Strike
News, Top Stories

Labour Court talks to take place today in attempt to resolve retained firefighter dispute

26 June 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Time for a full disclosure’ from RTE – Minister O’Donovan

26 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube