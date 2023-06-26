Mother dies after trying to rescue her child in Cork

A woman’s died in hospital after trying to rescue her child on the County Cork coast.

It happened at Ballycroneen Beach in Cloyne shortly before 1pm yesterday when the young boy got into difficulties in the water.

The woman was air lifted by the Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital where she was in critical condition on arrival.

However, gardai have confirmed the woman in her 30s died yesterday evening.

Her young son suffered non-life threatening injuries and was rescued from the rocks by the Coast Guard Helicopter.