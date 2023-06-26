Police reissue appeal for information following masked robbery

Detectives in Derry have issued a renewed appeal for information relating to a masked robbery in the city last month.

At around 9:30am on Thursday, May 25th, a masked man entered a bookmakers on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is believed to have been a firearm.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, made off on foot with a sum of money towards Tullyally Road.

Detective Inspector Wilson says he is aware that a local school was holding a sports event that morning, and are hopeful that parents who were attending may have seen something that could assist with the investigation, or may have captured footage of the suspect on their dashcam.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to contact them.