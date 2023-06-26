Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
South Inishowen has the lowest child Covid vaccination rate in the state

South Inishowen continues to have the lowest Covid 19 vaccination rate in the state for children aged 5 to 11.

The CSO says the completed rate in 5- to 11-year-olds at the end of last month ranged from a low of 4% in South Inishowen, to a high of 56% in Stillorgan, Dublin, those rates they say have not significantly changed from April. The national average was 11%, with the Donegal average at 8%.

Elsewhere in Donegal, North Inishowen had a vaccination rate of 5%, while Lifford Stranorlar had a rate of 7%.

The Milford, Glenties and Donegal Electoral Areas each had a completion rate of 9%, while Letterkenny was the only Local Electoral Area in Donegal to exceed the national average, with a completion rate of 15%.

 

