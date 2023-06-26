South Inishowen has the lowest child Covid vaccination rate in the state

South Inishowen continues to have the lowest Covid 19 vaccination rate in the state for children aged 5 to 11.

The CSO says the completed rate in 5- to 11-year-olds at the end of last month ranged from a low of 4% in South Inishowen, to a high of 56% in Stillorgan, Dublin, those rates they say have not significantly changed from April. The national average was 11%, with the Donegal average at 8%.

Elsewhere in Donegal, North Inishowen had a vaccination rate of 5%, while Lifford Stranorlar had a rate of 7%.

The Milford, Glenties and Donegal Electoral Areas each had a completion rate of 9%, while Letterkenny was the only Local Electoral Area in Donegal to exceed the national average, with a completion rate of 15%.