Tyrone’s reward for beating Donegal on Saturday evening is a trip to Croke Park next weekend to face All-Ireland champions Kerry.

The quarter-final draw was made this morning and has produced some cracking ties.

The full-draw is:

Kerry v. Tyrone

Armagh v. Monaghan

Derry v. Cork

Dublin v. Mayo.

All four ties will be played at Croke Park. The GAA will confirm details later today, with two games on the Saturday and two on the Sunday.