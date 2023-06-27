Gardai concerned over increase in burglaries in Donegal

Gardai say there has been a worrying upsurge in burglaries in Donegal.

A number of houses have been broken into in the county over the past week.

Last night, a vulnerable resident disturbed an intruder in Letterkenny while properties in Carndonagh and Killybegs, including a derelict building were also targeted. Nothing was stolen from any of the properties.

Investigations however, are ongoing after a robotic mower was stolen from a garden shed in Raphoe.

Garda Niall Maguire is advising property owners to consider installing security measures: