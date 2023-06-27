McLaughlin pens new Finn Harps deal

Finn Harps have announced Aaron McLaughlin has signed a new three and a half year deal with the club

McLaughlin, who joined the Finn Harps Academy from Mulroy Academy at age 12, made his senior debut earlier this season against Treaty United. The youngster marked the occasion with a superb solo goal to round off a 3-0 victory.

Harps boss Dave Rogers told finnharps.ie: “Aaron has shown real maturity with his development and progression through our Academy Program and the fact he has already stepped up to the first team and scoring a goal on his full debut shows he displays the qualities required to step up in levels of performance.

To have Aaron tied down on a three and a half year contract now enables him and his family to feel secure and for us as a club and group of coaches to hone in on an elite learning program to enhance Aaron’s personal and collective development.

Aaron knows that the hard work starts from now and that his attitude and commitment must constantly improve on a daily basis if he wants to reach his goals and achieve his dreams.

Our Academy set up this season has already had eight players go on to make their full first team debut and this is an area I firmly believe in and there is no better feeling as a coach or a fan when one your own prodigies comes through the homegrown player pathway system we now have in place.

A big mention to Kevin Mchugh and our Academy coaches who have nurtured Aaron over the past six years and once again I’m sure our Harps faithful will support Aaron as he strives and embarks on his football journey with us.

Kevin McHugh, Head of the Finn Harps Academy added: “Aaron’s come through the Mulroy Academy and their coaches deserve huge credit for the great work going on there.

He then progressed to our Academy for the U13 league at the time and has been ever present in every squad since.

He’s a great lad to work with and has a super positive attitude to playing the game. His attributes are there for everyone to see. He has electric pace with and without the ball and has an eye for goal.

Being in with the 1st team setup after his exams will help him develop his game even further. Aaron is an example for our younger and older players. Work hard, stay positive and chances will come your way.”