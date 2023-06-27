New ambulance base to be established in Buncrana

A new ambulance base is to be established in Buncrana.

Plans were announced last year for a new station to be built on the site of the old healthcare centre in the town.

However, as an interim measure the National Ambulance Service has confirmed a temporary base will be set up beside the existing deployment base on the grounds of the community hospital.

It’s expected to be operational by September with additional staff to be put in place to facilitate a 24 hour service.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the move will provide much-needed resources for Inishowen: