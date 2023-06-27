Notable rise in theft of Japanese imported vehicles in Letterkenny – Gardai

There’s been a notable rise in the theft of Japanese imported vehicles within the Letterkenny District.

That’s according to Gardai who are appealing for information after a silver Honda Jazz was found abandoned in the College Park area of Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Upon investigation, it was established that there was no obvious damage caused to the ignition barrel and the keys were still in possession of the owner.

Garda Niall Maguire speaking on this week’s Community Garda Slot says keyless cars are particularly vulnerable to theft: