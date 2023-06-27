One non-compliance noted in HIQA report on Dungloe Community Hospital

HIQA has published a report into Dungloe Community Hospital, which had 33 residents at the time of the unannounced inspection in January. The report finds that the residents received good quality nursing care, staff were respectful towards their needs and the patients’ feedback was positive.

However, one non-compliance was noted, with the inspectors saying residents were not given enough opportunities to engage in meaningful activities.

The hospital was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in 17 out of 18 regulations.

However, in the area of Residents’ Rights, the inspectors found the hospital had not ensured that all residents in the centre received sufficient opportunities to participate in social care activities that suited their needs, interests and capabilities. Particular issues were identified with people who stayed in their rooms and with those under the age of 65.

In their response, management say that in consultation with the residents, a comprehensive activity plan has already been developed, and a number of staff have undergone specific training in the provision of physical exercise and group activities.

The full report can be read HERE