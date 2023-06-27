Over 600 without power in Letterkenny

634 homes and business are without power in the Gortlee area of Letterkenny.
The outage occurred at around 4:10pm this afternoon.
ESB are working to resolve the issue with hopes to have power restored at 7:45pm this evening.
