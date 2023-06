Uisce Eireann are warning residents of Derryconor, Meenaclady, Glasserchu, Curran’s Port, Glenhola and surrounding areas of a scheduled works to a burst water main.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 3pm this afternoon, and water outages may occur as a result.

It is recommended an allowance of 2-3 hours is made after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.