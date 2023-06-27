Two arrested in Slieve League investigation released without charge

Gardaí in Ballyshannon continue to investigate an incident that occurred in the Slieve League / Killybegs area between Saturday, 24th June and Sunday, 25th June, 2023.

The two people arrested in connection with this investigation were released without charge this evening.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate this ongoing investigation.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, 24th June 2023 and Sunday evening, 25th June 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.