Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Amber Barrett & Ciara Grant going to World Cup

Amber Barrett scores goal that sends Ireland to a first ever World Cup. Photo @FAIreland.

Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant have been selected on the Ireland team for the World Cup finals in Australia.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has included the Donegal pair in her 23 strong squad for next months competition as Ireland make a first ever appearance at the World Cup.

It was Barrett’s goal against Scotland last year which sealed Ireland’s place in the finals while both Amber and Ciara played together in the recent friendly against Zambia.

Milford native Barrett is one of four forwards selected along with Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva and Abbie Larkin.

Grant is among the midfielders alongside  Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn,  Sinead Farrelly and Lucy Quinn.

Ciara Grant who plays her ball with Hearts in Scotland.

Pauw has decided to bring three goalkeepers – who are Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney and Megan Walsh.

The defenders that will be on the plane are Heather Payne, Aine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Claire O’Riordan, Megan Connolly, Chloe Mustaki and Izzy Atkinson.

Jamie Finn, Harriett Scott and goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse make up the three on the standby list.

Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan all miss out.

The ‘Girls in Green’ kick off their campaign against co-hosts Australia in Sydney on July 20th.

