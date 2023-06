On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the co-owner of the Caisleáin Óir Hotel and the co-owner of Errigal Brewing in Annagry, James McDevitt.

Caisleáin Óir, which employs around 60 people, was opened in 2002, and last year, James and his sister, Anita, secured a license for their brewery. A qualified secondary school teacher, James has a huge passion for the hospitality sector and massive grá for the Annagry area.

