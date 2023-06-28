Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr McMonagle seeks more clarity on future of NoWDOC

The Chief Officer for the Community Healthcare Organisation covering Donegal says they are fully committed to supporting staff working at the NoWDOC service in Letterkenny however, there has been no update on the future of the service.

Serious concerns were raised earlier this year over plans to relocate the service to Carlow as part of a hybrid model with Caredoc.

The HSE says they are continuing to engage with relevant stakeholders.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Regional Health Forum West says it’s vital clarity is forthcoming:

 

