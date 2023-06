Cllr Terry Crossan has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, succeeding Cllr Paul Canning.

Cllr Crossan is a Sinn Fein representative, with his party colleague Cllr Jack Murray elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Crossan says there’s always been a strong sense of cross party cooperation in Inishowen, and he intends to ensure that continues…….