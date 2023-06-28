Dail told endocrinology crisis at LUH must be addressed

The Dail has been told it’s vital that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly becomes directly involved in the campaign for proper endocrinology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told TDs that six years after the then Health Minister Simon Harris announced a second endocrinologist for the hospital, not only has that appointment never been made but current consultant is retiring, with no confirmation as to what happens next.

Well, the Taoiseach says recruitment difficulties are not restricted to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Leo Varadkar acknowledged the current difficulties: