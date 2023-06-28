Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Dail told endocrinology crisis at LUH must be addressed

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

The Dail has been told it’s vital that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly becomes directly involved in the campaign for proper endocrinology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told TDs that six years after the then Health Minister Simon Harris announced a second endocrinologist for the hospital, not only has that appointment never been made but current consultant is retiring, with no confirmation as to what happens next.

Well, the Taoiseach says recruitment difficulties are not restricted to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Leo Varadkar acknowledged the current difficulties:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

44% of septic tanks in Donegal failed inspections in 2022

28 June 2023
slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Gardai reportedly treating Slieve League incident as possible murder

28 June 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ representatives to appear before Oireachtas Committee today

28 June 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for budgetary funding to curb domestic violence

28 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

44% of septic tanks in Donegal failed inspections in 2022

28 June 2023
slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Gardai reportedly treating Slieve League incident as possible murder

28 June 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ representatives to appear before Oireachtas Committee today

28 June 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for budgetary funding to curb domestic violence

28 June 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing today into Slieve League incident

28 June 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government has ‘Poverty of Ambition’ for the people – Deputy MacLochlainn

28 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube