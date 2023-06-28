Gardai reportedly treating Slieve League incident as possible murder

Reports are emerging that Gardai are treating a suspected assault at Slieve League as possible murder.

Two people were arrested but have since been released without charge.

Gardai are reportedly treating the incident at Slieve League which sparked a major multi-agency operation on Monday involving Gardai, the Irish Coast Guard and the Donegal Mountain Rescue team as a probable murder case involving a missing man.

Investigations are continuing today and a ‘blood-splattered’ car is being forensically examined while a house in Killybegs was sealed off.

A man and woman were arrested in connection with the suspected assault between Saturday and Sunday but were last night released without charge.

Gardai are again appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Slieve League / Killybegs area last Saturday or Sunday and who may have camera footage are also being asked to make it available.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed off while investigations continue.