Investigations continuing today into Slieve League incident

Investigations are continuing today into an incident at Slieve League.

Yesterday, Gardai said they were investigating an alleged assault at the cliffs that took place between Saturday and Sunday last.

Two people were arrested but have since been released without charge.

A major multi-agency operation was launched in the area on Monday with a house also sealed off in Killybegs.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed off.

Gardai are again appealing to anyone who has any information to contact them.