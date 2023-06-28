Loughs Agency appeals for vigilance for Pacific salmon in the Foyle catchment area

Loughs Agency appeals for vigilance to the potential presence of Pacific salmon in the Foyle catchment area.

Anglers and members of the public are being urged to report any encounters with the species over the coming months.

A small number of confirmed pink salmon were observed in the Foyle system in 2021.

As the species predominantly have a two-year lifecycle, there is potential for the species to reappear in the catchment area again this year and every second, so called ‘odd’, year thereafter.

Dr. Sarah McLean, Head of Science at Loughs Agency has asked if possible, for any specimens found to be retained retained for the purposes of verification and advancing understanding of the fish.

At the moment not enough information is in place to fully evaluate the effect this non-native species on native species however the potential for negative impacts is significant.

Anyone who spots a Pacific pink salmon to photograph the fish, retain the salmon and don’t put it back into the water, record the date and location of capture, and the length/weight of the fish, tag it and present it to the Loughs Agency.