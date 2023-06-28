Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Loughs Agency appeals for vigilance for Pacific salmon in the Foyle catchment area

Loughs Agency appeals for vigilance to the potential presence of Pacific salmon in the Foyle catchment area.

Anglers and members of the public are being urged to report any encounters with the species over the coming months.

A small number of confirmed pink salmon were observed in the Foyle system in 2021.

As the species predominantly have a two-year lifecycle, there is potential for the species to reappear in the catchment area again this year and every second, so called ‘odd’, year thereafter.

Dr. Sarah McLean, Head of Science at Loughs Agency has asked if possible, for any specimens found to be retained retained for the purposes of verification and advancing understanding of the fish.

At the moment not enough information is in place to fully evaluate the effect this non-native species on native species however the  potential for negative impacts  is significant.

Anyone who spots a Pacific pink salmon to photograph the fish, retain the salmon and don’t put it back into the water, record the date and location of capture, and the length/weight of the fish, tag it and present it to the Loughs Agency.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

44% of septic tanks in Donegal failed inspections in 2022

28 June 2023
slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Gardai reportedly treating Slieve League incident as possible murder

28 June 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ representatives to appear before Oireachtas Committee today

28 June 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for budgetary funding to curb domestic violence

28 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

44% of septic tanks in Donegal failed inspections in 2022

28 June 2023
slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Gardai reportedly treating Slieve League incident as possible murder

28 June 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

RTÉ representatives to appear before Oireachtas Committee today

28 June 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for budgetary funding to curb domestic violence

28 June 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing today into Slieve League incident

28 June 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government has ‘Poverty of Ambition’ for the people – Deputy MacLochlainn

28 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube