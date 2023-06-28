Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a run through the newspaper headlines we are joined by Deputy Thomas Pringle to discuss the ongoing Garda investigation in the Killybegs area and the scandal rocking RTE. Later Cllr Gerry McMonagle discusses the future of the NowDoc service and listener Des discusses his difficulties in living with ME:

Dr Joe Kelly joins Greg to talk about the lack of accountability in Ireland and later Oisin Kelly has details of the Ireland squad that will travel to Australia for the World Cup next month:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses in heart failure. Later Ciaran has the latest business news and previews the ‘Business Matters’ pod and we finish with the findings that show almost half of Donegal septic tanks failed an inspection last year: