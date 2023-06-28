Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we are joined by Deputy Thomas Pringle to discuss the ongoing Garda investigation in the Killybegs area and the scandal rocking RTE. Later Cllr Gerry McMonagle discusses the future of the NowDoc service and listener Des discusses his difficulties in living with ME:

Dr Joe Kelly joins Greg to talk about the lack of accountability in Ireland and later Oisin Kelly has details of the Ireland squad that will travel to Australia for the World Cup next month:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses in heart failure. Later Ciaran has the latest business news and previews the ‘Business Matters’ pod and we finish with the findings that show almost half of Donegal septic tanks failed an inspection last year:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Magee 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Varadkar says people in Derry have been “rightly demanding” university expansion

28 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters Ep 151 – James McDevitt

28 June 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

169 Donegal women underwent abortion in 2022

28 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Magee 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Varadkar says people in Derry have been “rightly demanding” university expansion

28 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters Ep 151 – James McDevitt

28 June 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

169 Donegal women underwent abortion in 2022

28 June 2023
Tubridy
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTÉ still in covering mode – Deputy Pearse Doherty

28 June 2023
nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McMonagle seeks more clarity on future of NoWDOC

28 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube