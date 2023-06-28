RTÉ still in covering mode – Deputy Pearse Doherty

RTÉ is still in covering mode, according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He says nobody is satisfied with the statement issued by the state broadcaster yesterday, which said the former director general Dee Forbes was the only member of the Executive Board, who had all the information to know Ryan Tubridy’s earnings.

This afternoon TDs and Senators will question RTÉ representatives on the undisclosed payments at an Oireachtas Media Committee.

Deputy Doherty says the Grant Thornton report states half of the Executive Board had knowledge of a second contract: